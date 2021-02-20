KITCHENER -- Guelph police say they are looking for witnesses following two separate indecent acts just outside of the city’s downtown core.

The most recent happened around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, in the area of the footbridge at Arthur Street North and Norwich Street East.

They say an unknown man approached four young women with his hands down the front of his pants attempting to speak with them.

The women left the area and contacted police.

Officers were not able to locate the man.

The say he is described as Caucasian, in his early 20’s, and approximately five-foot-ten with a thin build. He was wearing a black ski mask, grey face mask, black winter coat, baggy light grey track pants, and black winter boots.

The man was last seen walking towards Arthur Street North.

Police say this is the second indecent act in the same area this month.

On Feb. 9 a Guelph woman was at park on Arthur Street North with her children when a man pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

That man was not found, but was also described as Caucasian, in his 20’s.

Police say it is not known if these two incident are related.

They are asking anyone who was in the area of the footbridge between Arthur Street North and Cardigan Street Friday, or who may have video footage of the incident or have any other information about either incident to contact police.