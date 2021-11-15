Police investigating three-vehicle crash in Waterloo

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a hit-and-run collision in Waterloo.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Erb Street East and Moore Avenue North.

Police say three vehicles were involved, though one left the scene of the crash.

One of the traffic lights was knocked over and the remaining were flashing red.

Police now say they're functioning normally.

CTV News has been told one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.