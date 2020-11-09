CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo regional police say they're investigating three incidents involving businesses on Dundas Street in Cambridge in the month of November.

The first incident happened overnight between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Police say unknown suspects damaged pipe insulation and stole copper piping from an air conditioning unit at a business in the area of Dundas Street South in Cambridge.

The second incident was reported on Nov. 4. The owner of a business on Dundas Street said someone broke into their business overnight and stole a cash register and change.

The final incident happened on Nov. 7 at a fast food restaurant on Dundas Street South. Police say someone damaged the restaurant's drive-thru window and smeared eggs, but didn't get inside the building.

Fast Eddies has confirmed to CTV News that it was the restaurant involved in the Nov. 7 incident.

The investigations into all three incidents are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.