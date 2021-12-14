Police investigating threat at Cambridge high school

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service were called to a Cambridge high school Tuesday after a threat was discovered in one of the washrooms.

The report was made around 11:35 a.m. from Southwood Secondary School.

In a media release, police said the graffiti "made reference to potential violence towards the school, staff and students."

The release goes on to say that "investigators are working to determine the viability of the threat."