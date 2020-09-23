KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're investigating several reports of stolen parcels and gas drive-offs in the past couple of months.

Officials say the thefts occurred between August and September 2020. They have identified the suspect vehicle as a black Subaru Legacy with stolen licence plates.

Continuing to investigate parcel thefts and gas drive-offs that have been occurring throughout @RegionWaterloo. Believed that a male and female are responsible. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with any information. More here: https://t.co/tWPNrlmr79. pic.twitter.com/juuvG6MHi2 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 23, 2020

The vehicle is driven by a white man in his mid- to late-30s with a medium build and shoulder length brown hair, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also reminding people to arrange to have packages delivered while they're home or to get a neighbour to hold onto them. They should also track the package from the company whenever possible.