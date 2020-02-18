KITCHENER -- An officer with West Grey Police died Tuesday morning just north of Mount Forest.

His name and cause of death have not been released.

However Dave Bishop, an inspector with Owen Sound Police Service, says they are dealing with “an officer death under some tragic circumstances.”

Owen Sound Police have taken over the investigation into the officer’s death.

Bishop says the incident is not considered suspicious and they are not looking for any suspects.

West Grey Police confirmed that the death of the officer was related to an incident that closed Grey Road 109 and Southgate Road 6.

A police vehicle could been at the side of the road and officers were laying evidence markers on the ground.

The West Grey Police released a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“A member of the West Grey Police with five years of service passed away this morning,” it reads. “We extend our deepest condolences to the officer’s loved ones and colleagues. This traffic loss of our colleague and friend is being felt throughout our close-knit community and will inevitably continue to be felt for a long time to come. The loss of one member affects us all.”

They say a coroner will determine the officer’s official cause of death.

West Grey Police also say they encourage the public and members of their police family to reach out for support.