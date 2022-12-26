Police investigating 'suspicious' house fire in Waterloo

A Waterloo home sustained significant damage as a result of a Sunday fire that police believe to be suspicious.

In a news release issued Monday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said emergency services responded to reports of the fire around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Princess Street East and Peppler Street.

Police said the fire was extinguished by Waterloo Fire Rescue but caused significant structural damage to the home.

Police confirmed that there were individuals living in the house though it's unclear if anyone was there at the time of the fire. No physical injuries were reported but according to police, the cause of the fire is suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS in partnership with the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-977 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.