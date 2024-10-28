KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating suspicious fire at St. Marys carwash

    Flames cascade against a black background in this stock image. (Francesco Ungaro/Pexels.com) Flames cascade against a black background in this stock image. (Francesco Ungaro/Pexels.com)
    Share

    Stratford Police are investigating a suspicious fire in St. Marys.

    Police received a call from the St. Marys Fire Department on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. as the fire department responded to a fire at a car wash on Thomas Street.

    When officers arrived, the fire was still burning.

    The incident is considered suspicious and anyone with more information is asked to call the Stratford Police Service at 519-271-4141.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News