Police are on the hunt for a 17-year-old boy after a 57-year-old woman was found dead in a home in Elmira on Christmas Day.

According to investigators, the circumstances around the death of Elizabeth Alder are suspicious.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Kurtis Reichert as they said they have reasonable grounds to arrest him for second-degree murder in relation to this death.

Alder and Reichert were known to each other.

Police are warning that Reichert is considered dangerous and are encouraging the public not to approach him, but call 911 immediately.

He is described as white, 5’10, 140 lbs, with dirty-blond, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with fur around the hood, black track pants and a black Adidas knapsack.

Police advised that there would be and increased presence in the area of Falcon Drive in Elmira.

