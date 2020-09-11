Advertisement
Police investigating suspicious death of a woman in Cambridge
Published Friday, September 11, 2020 11:25AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 11, 2020 11:43AM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're investigating a suspicious death of a woman in Cambridge.
Officials sent a tweet on Friday morning about the investigation in the area of Queen Street West.
Residents can expect an increased police presence between Schofield Street and Winston Boulevard.
It's not clear who the woman was or how she died.
This is a developing news story. Check back for more details.