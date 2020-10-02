KITCHENER -- Police are investigating what they're call a "suspicious death" after a cat was found in a field in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Officers responded at around 4:15 p.m. to the area of Westmount Road East and Laurentian Drive.

The complainant told police that they found the animal in a field with "obvious blunt force trauma to the head."

The cat's owner said that over the weekend their cat, Mr. Leo, jumped the fence of their backyard. Two days later, he was found dead with a broken neck and jaw.

The owners believe the cat died at the hands of a person, and said that police agreed it appeared that the cat was not killed by another animal.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call police at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.