Police investigating suspicious death in Wilmot Township

Waterloo regional police are investigating after an 88-year-old woman was found dead in Wilmot Township.

In a media release, police said emergency services responded to a medical call at home on Sandhills Road on Saturday around 1:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, a woman was found dead.

The death has been deemed suspicious by police and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.