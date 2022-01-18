Police investigating sudden death in Wellesley Township

Waterloo regional police are investigating a sudden death in Wellesley Township.

They tweeted about the investigation in the area of Hessen Strasse and Hackbart Road around 4:20 p.m.

"We received a report of a deceased person located in a wooded area around 3:15 p.m. by a passerby. Currently, the coroner is attending the scene as we continue to investigate whether or not the death is suspicious," a police spokesperson said in an email on Tuesday afternoon.

There will be an increased police presence in the area, the tweet said. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

More information will be released when it becomes available.