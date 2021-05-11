Advertisement
Police investigating sudden death in Waterloo; two in custody
Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 5:01PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 11, 2021 7:29PM EDT
Police investigate a sudden death in Waterloo (Spencer Turcotte / CTV News Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- Two people have been taken into custody as Waterloo regional police investigate a sudden death in the area of Albert Street and University Avenue.
The area is near both the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University.
An individual was located dead inside a residence, police said in a tweet about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Members of Waterloo regional police's major crime unit, general investigations unit and forensic identification unit are investigating.
Police said to expect police presence in the area.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.