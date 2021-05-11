WATERLOO -- Two people have been taken into custody as Waterloo regional police investigate a sudden death in the area of Albert Street and University Avenue.

The area is near both the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University.

An individual was located dead inside a residence, police said in a tweet about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

UPDATE:



Two individuals have been taken into custody.



The investigation remains ongoing by members of our Major Crime Unit, General Investigations Unit and Forensic Identification Unit.



More details will be provided when available. https://t.co/W0flvc4MRN — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 11, 2021

Members of Waterloo regional police's major crime unit, general investigations unit and forensic identification unit are investigating.

Police said to expect police presence in the area.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.