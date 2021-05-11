WATERLOO -- Two people have been taken into custody as Waterloo regional police investigate a sudden death in the area of Albert Street and University Avenue.

The area is near both the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University.

An individual was located dead inside a residence, police said in a tweet about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Members of Waterloo regional police's major crime unit, general investigations unit and forensic identification unit are investigating.

Police said to expect police presence in the area.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.