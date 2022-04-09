Police investigating sudden death in Kitchener
A sudden death investigation is underway in Kitchener.
Officers were called to the area of Shelley Drive and Courtland Avenue Friday evening.
An increased police presence is expected in the area as the investigation continues.
Police say there is no concern for public safety at this time.
They add that it's too early to determine if the death is suspicious in nature.
Budget 2022 puts high earners on notice, targets big banks but Singh wants Trudeau to go further
The 2022 federal budget includes a pair of tax increases for big banks and insurance companies that will bring in more than $6 billion in revenue and put high income earners on notice that they could be next. But NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have gone further.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamoured to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.
'Time jump': Scientists say they can reverse ageing of skin cells by 30 years
U.K. scientists say they have developed a new technique capable of rewinding the ageing of skin cells by about 30 years.
Pierre Poilievre draws huge crowds, but which candidate will have the memberships?
With time ticking down for Conservative leadership candidates to get their money and paperwork in, Pierre Poilievre in particular wants people to know he's got the backing to win.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
One young person dead after triple shooting in Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
Space station's first all-private astronaut team docked to ISS orbiting platform
The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely at the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a week-long science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.
Mattea Roach wins 4th game on Jeopardy!; winnings hit over $100,000
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach is now eligible to play in a future Tournament of Champions match after winning her fourth game on Jeopardy! Friday night.
London
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Windsor
Police investigating 'shooting incident' in east Windsor, Ont.
The Windsor police Major Crime Unit is actively investigating a shooting incident.
All clear given in Leamington, Ont. after police situation
Little information is available following a police situation in Leamington, Ont. Saturday morning.
Barrie
Ceremony held at CFB Borden on Vimy Ridge Day
There was a ceremony this morning at CFB Borden, one of many held Saturday in honour of the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.
Crown rejects diabetes expert testimony in wrong-way crash trial
Michael Grelowski, a type-one diabetic, crashed his SUV into a white minivan with a woman and her family inside on Highway 11 north of Orillia in 2018.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury to receive $4.5M to address homelessness
A new report to city council in Greater Sudbury says the city will receive $4.5 million from the province to address chronic homelessness.
Ottawa
Union calls on city of Ottawa to delay return to office plan due to COVID-19 situation
The Civic Institute of Professional Personnel sent a letter to Mayor Jim Watson this week, saying it was "urgently concerned" about the health and safety of its members and the broader community.
Isabelle Weidemann Day in the city of Ottawa
Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Tim Tierney will recognize Isabelle Weidemann's outstanding performance at the February games during a ceremony at Colonel By Secondary School on Ogilvie Road.
Kitchen fire doused in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters quickly doused a kitchen fire in Orleans Saturday morning.
Toronto
21-year-old student was on way to work when shot dead outside Toronto subway station
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members say.
Montreal
After three suspected femicides, Quebec expert feels work remains to reduce violence against women
Those who study the issue feel Quebec needs to do more work earlier to decrease the chances of domestic violence and femicide in the province.
Woman stabbed and killed in Montreal's east end, man arrested
A woman has died of her injuries after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night. It is the fifth homicide in Montreal this year.
Montreal city council will reject proposed 20-storey condo tower on Lachine Canal
Montreal's city council will reject the proposed 20-storey, 295 condo tower that would have towered over all buildings along the Lachine Canal.
Atlantic
Two arrested after Halifax RCMP respond to Preston shootings; N.S. emergency alert cancelled
Two suspects were arrested and police were looking for a third after shootings in the Preston area prompted an emergency alert in Nova Scotia Friday night.
RCMP actively searching for missing senior in Moncton; public asked to avoid Salisbury Road area
The RCMP in Moncton, N.B., is asking the public to avoid the surrounding wooded area near Salisbury Road as police search for a missing senior who was last seen at a nursing home on Friday.
Winnipeg
Manitoba flood forecasters monitoring Colorado low that could bring more than 30 cm of snow to the Red River basin
Manitoba’s flood forecasters are monitoring a Colorado low that could bring significant amounts of rain and snow to the Red River basin.
Police investigating 'serious occurrence' in William Whyte area
A police investigation is underway in Winnipeg’s William Whyte area Friday night.
Calgary
Police investigate shooting in northeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after they received multiple reports of a shooting in a northeast neighbourhood.
Concerns raised over recent crimes against women in Calgary's central neighbourhoods
Calgary police are investigating a number of recent crimes against women from indecent acts to sexual assaults, and there are increasing calls for police and community action.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Edmonton
'We want him replaced': Kenney quiet ahead of vote as trust, unity become central issues
Friday appeared to be the calm before the storm in Alberta politics, with the premier and his camp mostly quiet in the week leading up to the kickoff of his leadership vote.
Improvised explosive device found in hamlet west of Edmonton: RCMP
A suspicious package in Entwistle, Alta., contained what RCMP are calling an improvised explosive device.
Edmonton high school teen sent to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after assault
A teenage boy was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Friday, Alberta Health Services said, after an incident at McNally High School.
Vancouver
ICBC hopes new app will help young drivers be more aware, crash less
Launched this week, the Street Sense app is essentially an educational video game that runs users through 15 scenarios involving common driving hazards in B.C.
Canada celebrates Olympic gold with 2-0 win over Nigeria in women's soccer friendly
Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe left the field with tears in her eyes on Friday, waving to thousands of soccer fans who stood and cheered as she officially closed out her soccer career.
