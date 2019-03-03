Featured
Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 3, 2019 8:23PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police were called to a Kitchener neighbourhood Sunday night after receiving a report of a stabbing.
It happened at a Ottawa Street South address near Hoffman Street around 6:30 p.m.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say a suspect has been taken into custody and there is no concern for public safety.