Waterloo Regional Police say a man was stabbed in downtown Kitchener Sunday night.

Officers were called the Grand River Transit terminal on Charles Street around 9:50 p.m. after receiving a report of one man trying to rob another man.

One of them had a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other man fled the scene.

Police are still investigating but say the two men were known to each other.

At the same time, officers were responding to another disturbance, this one on Driftwood Place in the Forest Heights neighbourhood.

Police have not released details about what happened but say the SIU has invoked their mandate.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police where there has been serious injury or death.