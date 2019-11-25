Featured
Police investigating stabbing in downtown Guelph
Guelph Police are investigating following a stabbing in the city’s downtown core. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Emily Silva
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 10:16PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 10:17PM EST
KITCHENER - Guelph Police are investigating following a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Carden Street near Wyndham Street North around 9:30 p.m.
Officers on scene say a woman was stabbed and taken to hospital by ambulance.
The investigation is still ongoing.