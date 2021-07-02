KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near Old Cottage Place in Kitchener on Thursday.

Around 10:35 p.m., police say they responded to a disturbance in a bush area off of Old Cottage Place where they located a male youth suffering from stab wounds.

The male was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say several hundred youths attended a large party in the natural area and fled when police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Officials are also reminding the community to adhere to current outdoor gathering restrictions.