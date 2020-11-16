KITCHENER -- Provincial police are investigating after they said someone threw a "smoke generating device" into a Tillonsburg home early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at a home on Denton Drive around 2 a.m. According to police, the was thrown into the home by an unknown person and caused smoke to billow throughout the residence.

A small carpet was damaged but no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.