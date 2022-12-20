Police investigating shooting in Stratford

Stratford Police Service is currently on scene investigating a shooting.

Police said they were called to the area of Stratford Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a gun shot fired.

In tweet around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers were investigating a shooting and the area was closed.

"Police are on scene and [the] area is closed,” the tweet says.

A short time later, police said the shooting appears to be targeted and they don't believe there's any danger to the public.

One male victim, a man in his forties, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries but is expected to be released soon.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

"We're canvassing the area right now," said Cst. Darren Fischer, with Stratford Police Service. "Looking for any video information as well and any businesses in the area that has video surveillance as well is asked to contact us as well so we can take a look at it."

Stratford police expect to be in the area overnight for their investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.