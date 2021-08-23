Police investigating sexual assault reported near Waterloo playground

KITCHENER -

Regional police are investigating a report of a sexual assault near a Waterloo playground.

Police said the incident happened near the playground of the park on Interlaken Drive just after midnight on Monday.

A female told police she was approached from behind by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More information on reporting sexual assaults to Waterloo regional police can be found here.