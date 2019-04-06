Featured
Police investigating sexual assault on U of G campus
A sign is seen at the entrance to the University of Guelph on Friday, March 24, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Hannah Yoon)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, April 6, 2019 4:00PM EDT
A reported sexual offence at University of Guelph’s University Centre is under investigation.
Guelph Police are assisting Campus Community Police regarding an incident that reportedly occurred Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
A woman said a man was masturbating and assaulted her. The victim did not sustain any injuries.
The suspect is described as white, 20-23 years old, roughly 5’8, medium build, shaved head, clean-shaven, oval-shaped face, and wearing a black hood with black jeans.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact then.