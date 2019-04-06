

CTV Kitchener





A reported sexual offence at University of Guelph’s University Centre is under investigation.

Guelph Police are assisting Campus Community Police regarding an incident that reportedly occurred Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

A woman said a man was masturbating and assaulted her. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect is described as white, 20-23 years old, roughly 5’8, medium build, shaved head, clean-shaven, oval-shaped face, and wearing a black hood with black jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact then.