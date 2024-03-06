KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating robbery with a firearm in Kitchener

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo regional police are looking for two suspects after a female says she was robbed after getting off a bus in Kitchener.

    Investigators were told the victim got off the Grand River Transit bus in the Victoria Street South and Alice Avenue area on March 4 at 8:25 p.m.

    She says she was immediately approached by two masked males.

    Police say one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and robbed the victim before the pair ran off.

    One suspect is described as a white male in his teens. At the time he wore a red and white balaclava and shorts.

    The second suspect is described as a Black male in his teens. He was wearing a black hoodie.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

