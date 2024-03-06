Police investigating robbery with a firearm in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for two suspects after a female says she was robbed after getting off a bus in Kitchener.

Investigators were told the victim got off the Grand River Transit bus in the Victoria Street South and Alice Avenue area on March 4 at 8:25 p.m.

She says she was immediately approached by two masked males.

Police say one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and robbed the victim before the pair ran off.

One suspect is described as a white male in his teens. At the time he wore a red and white balaclava and shorts.

The second suspect is described as a Black male in his teens. He was wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.