Police investigating robbery in Waterloo

A robbery was reported Thursday night in north Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police posted to social media around 9 p.m. saying they were investigating an incident near Conestoga Mall.

They asked the public to avoid the area, adding that there would be an increased police presence in the area.

A CTV News viewer sent photos and videos from King Street North and Northland/Wyman Road. Multiple police cruisers and officers could be seen at the intersection. One video also showed an EMS vehicle leaving the area with its lights flashing.

When contacted by CTV News, police said they couldn't provide any further details as the investigation was “still very active.”