Police investigating robbery at Kitchener shopping centre

Waterloo regional police are investigating an Aug. 19 robbery at Sunrise Shopping Centre in Kitchener.

Around 4:25 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a business at the Sunrise Shopping Centre on Ottawa Street South.

Police said an unknown man tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise and attempted to assault an employee who tried to stop him.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The suspect was described as white man, approximately 20 to 30 years old, around six feet tall, with a bald head. The man was last seen wearing a multi-colour sweatshirt, matching multi-colour sweat pants, and a black backpack.