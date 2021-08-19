Police investigating reports of 'multiple shots fired' in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police say they're looking into reports of "multiple shots fired" in a parking lot in the area of Highland Road West in Kitchener.

They tweeted about the incident around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, saying there are no reports of any injuries at this time. The tweet said the shots were reported early Thursday morning.

There will be an increased police presence in the area, officials said.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.