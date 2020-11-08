Advertisement
Police investigating reported stabbing in Kitchener
Published Sunday, November 8, 2020 12:04PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
KITCHENER -- An investigation is underway into a reported stabbing in the area of Chopin Drive and Westmount Road.
Waterloo regional police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
They say a male was involved with another male in an altercation before the stabbing.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threating injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.