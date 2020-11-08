KITCHENER -- An investigation is underway into a reported stabbing in the area of Chopin Drive and Westmount Road.

Waterloo regional police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

They say a male was involved with another male in an altercation before the stabbing.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.