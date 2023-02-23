Police investigating reported shots fired in Cambridge on Wednesday

There was a heavy police presence in Cambridge Wednesday night following reports of shots fired.

Regional police tweeted around 11:15 p.m. about the incident that happened in the area of Elgin Street North amd Bushnell Drive.

Police said no injuries were reported but they were asking everyone to avoid the area.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police or @WaterlooCrime. https://t.co/rOGzIb2vIB — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 23, 2023

According to a media release issued by regional police on Thursday morning, police received reports of gunshots in the backyard of a residence at around 10:05 p.m.

Police said officers found damage caused by bullets to an unoccupied vehicle parked in a lot. Damage caused by bullets was also found on a residence door.

The release said that an unknown male suspect wearing dark clothing was seen in th backyard at the time of the incident.

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident and said there will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the day Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.