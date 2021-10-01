Police investigating reported shooting near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard

Kitchener -

Police are responding to reports of a shooting near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the incident around 5:15 p.m. Friday evening.

Currently responding to reports of a shooting in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard in Kitchener.



There will be an increased police presence in the area. Please avoid.



More information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/elcrox4ZqR — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 1, 2021

According to the tweet, there will be an increased presence and are asking residents to avoid the area.

Around 5:30 p.m., multiple police cruisers were on scene at Queen's Boulevard and Elm Ridge Drive.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.