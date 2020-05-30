WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that happened on a trail in Kitchener.

Police received reports of the incident just before noon on Friday on the Iron Horse Trail.

A female was jogging on the trail when she was approached and inappropriately touched by another female who was cycling, according to police.

The suspect was last seen turning left onto Madison Street South towards Courtland Avenue.

She is described as white, about 20-25 years old, 5’5, has dark brown hair, and wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings, and a pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.