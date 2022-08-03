Police investigating reported sexual assault in west Kitchener

A reported sexual assault in Kitchener's west side is under investigation.

Police say the incident happened in the area of University Avenue and Glasgow Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A 21-year-old woman was reportedly approached and sexually assaulted by an unknown male before she fled the area.

The suspect is described as Black, between the ages of 40-45, around six feet tall, wearing a blue golf shirt and jean shorts, and was last seen carrying a reusable green shopping bag.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.