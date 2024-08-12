KITCHENER
    • Police investigating reported sexual assault in Kitchener

    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for more information after a sexual assault was reported in Kitchener.

    A female told officers she was sexually assaulted by a male on Victoria Street North on Saturday around 5 a.m.

    Police have not provided a suspect description at this time.

    No injuries were reported.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 519-570-9777.

