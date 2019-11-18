

KITCHENER - Police say they are investigating reports of gunshots heard in a Brantford neighbourhood Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of Elgin and Stanley Streets where several cruisers could be seen blocking part of the street.

At one point police appeared to have surrounded an apartment.

There is no word on any injuries.

Police say they are investigating, but there is no risk to public safety.

