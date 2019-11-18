Featured
Police investigating reported gunshots in Brantford
Police are investigating after reports of gunshots in a Brantford neighbourhood Monday night. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 11:12PM EST
KITCHENER - Police say they are investigating reports of gunshots heard in a Brantford neighbourhood Monday night.
Officers were called to the area of Elgin and Stanley Streets where several cruisers could be seen blocking part of the street.
At one point police appeared to have surrounded an apartment.
There is no word on any injuries.
Police say they are investigating, but there is no risk to public safety.
More to come ...