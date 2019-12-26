Police investigating reported Christmas Day robbery
CTV Kitchener Published Thursday, December 26, 2019 1:21PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
KITCHENER -- An early-morning robbery reported to police on Christmas Day is under investigation.
Regional officers responded to the call around 3 a.m. on Wednesday near Weber and High Streets in Waterloo.
Two men reportedly approached a victim in a crosswalk while another man stood by a vehicle.
The men assaulted the victim, brandished a firearm, and stole items from them before fleeing in a dark-coloured minivan on High Street, according to officials.
The victim received minor injuries from the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.