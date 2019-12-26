KITCHENER -- An early-morning robbery reported to police on Christmas Day is under investigation.

Regional officers responded to the call around 3 a.m. on Wednesday near Weber and High Streets in Waterloo.

Two men reportedly approached a victim in a crosswalk while another man stood by a vehicle.

The men assaulted the victim, brandished a firearm, and stole items from them before fleeing in a dark-coloured minivan on High Street, according to officials.

The victim received minor injuries from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.