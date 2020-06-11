WATERLOO -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a pair of break and enter incidents they say happened while the homeowners were asleep.

Officials say the first incident on May 10 involved two attempts and one successful break-in at a home on Blythwood Road and Parkwood Court in Waterloo.

The first two attempts were unsuccessful, as the suspect cut through a screen but could not get through a locked window, according to police.

The third attempt was reportedly successful when the suspect entered through the rear door and proceeded to steal personal property, including a wallet containing credit cards.

Police say the second incident on June 3 happened in the evening at a residence on Parkwood Drive in Waterloo while the homeowner was also asleep.

The suspect reportedly removed a screen, entered through a window, and also stole a wallet with credit cards in it.

Police say the credit cards were used at various locations in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police Service are looking to identify and speak with the male in these pictures:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WRPS.