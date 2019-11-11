Featured
Police investigating report of suspicious man
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 10:43PM EST
KITCHENER - Regional Police say they are investigating a report of a suspicious man in Kitchener.
They say on November 4th around 7 p.m. the man was driving a white work van in the area of Commonwealth Crescent and Isabella Street when he approached a child.
He started a conversation and offered the boy a ride home.
The man is described as having tanned skin with a black beard and is approximately 40-years-old.
He was also wearing a red hoodie and black sunglasses.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.