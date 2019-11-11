

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Regional Police say they are investigating a report of a suspicious man in Kitchener.

They say on November 4th around 7 p.m. the man was driving a white work van in the area of Commonwealth Crescent and Isabella Street when he approached a child.

He started a conversation and offered the boy a ride home.

The man is described as having tanned skin with a black beard and is approximately 40-years-old.

He was also wearing a red hoodie and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.