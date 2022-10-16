Police investigating report of sexual assault in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a sexual assault in the area of Old Carriage Drive and Pioneer Drive in Kitchener.

Police said on Oct. 2, around 2 a.m., a female was sexually assaulted by an unknown male.

The victim was able to flee the area to safety, according to police.

The suspect was described as a Black man, 5-foot-8, with a large build and brown hair.

There were no reported physical injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.