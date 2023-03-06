Police investigating report of prowler in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are looking for a man who was allegedly seen peering into the windows of a Waterloo home.

According to police, it happened in the area of Neilson Avenue and Bluevale Street.

The incident was reported on Friday at 9 p.m.

Police said the man is believed to have fled the area in a vehicle.

He’s described as white, 5’10’’, and over 30 years old with a skinny build.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a dark jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.