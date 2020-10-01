KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're investigating a report of a suspicious man who grabbed a woman's arm while she was walking her dog on a community trail last month.

The incident happened on Ottawa Street North and River Road East on Sept. 18. Police say a 23-year-old woman was walking her dog when a man on a bike started following her. The man grabbed her arm and was bitten by the woman's dog. Police say he would have been injured on his upper right arm.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old.

The woman wasn't injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.