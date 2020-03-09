Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a shooting in Kitchener.

It happened at River Road East and Victoria Street around 8:00 p.m.

Police say one man was injured and transported to hospital.

There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.

According to police, an unspecified number of male suspects were seen leaving the area in two vehicles.

They were last seen driving on River Road towards Frederick Street in a four-door silver car and black SUV.

Expect a heavy police presence in area for some time.

This is a developing story.