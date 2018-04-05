

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they’re investigating a possible abduction in the Doon South area of Kitchener.

A witness reported an altercation between a man and woman on Robert Ferrie Drive around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“The woman attempted to flee the male,” says Sgt. Julie Sudds.

That’s when a black car, similar to a BMW, pulled up beside a woman.

The driver got out and the two men allegedly forced the woman inside the car.

One man got back into the vehicle and drove off towards South Creek Drive.

The other man walked to Doon South Drive.

He’s described as white, 35-years-old, with a shaved head.

The driver is described as being in his 20s, with a thin build.

The woman was also in her 20s and had dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 (ext. 4499) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.