Police investigating pickup truck crash in Waterloo, close road for stolen vehicle investigation
Published Thursday, January 14, 2021 9:37AM EST
Police closed part of Hazel Street in Waterloo on Thursday morning after a crash. (Zayn Jinah / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police responded to a Waterloo neighbourhood on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole.
It happened in the area of Hazel and Albert streets.
According to a post on social media, officers had closed Hazel Street between Blythwood Road and Albert Street to investigate a stolen car.
A red pickup truck was involved in a crash in the area. Officers on scene said that "it appears it is a stolen vehicle."
It's not clear whether anyone was hurt in the crash.
Police closed the entrance and exits of the Parkdale Plaza while they investigated.
This is a developing story. More to come…