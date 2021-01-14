KITCHENER -- Police responded to a Waterloo neighbourhood on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

It happened in the area of Hazel and Albert streets.

According to a post on social media, officers had closed Hazel Street between Blythwood Road and Albert Street to investigate a stolen car.

A red pickup truck was involved in a crash in the area. Officers on scene said that "it appears it is a stolen vehicle."

It's not clear whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

Police closed the entrance and exits of the Parkdale Plaza while they investigated.

This is a developing story. More to come…