Police investigating pair of fires in Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 8:19PM EST
Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating two fires in Kitchener on Wednesday night.
In a tweet, officials said the fires were at King Street East and Frederick Street.
"Property set on fire in each location," the tweet said in part.
No one was injured, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.