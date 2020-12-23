KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating two fires in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

In a tweet, officials said the fires were at King Street East and Frederick Street.

On scene investigating two fires on King Street East and Frederick Street in Kitchener. Property set on fire in each location. No injuries.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/BqWKnEebMC — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 24, 2020

"Property set on fire in each location," the tweet said in part.

No one was injured, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.