KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating two daylight stabbings that happened just hours apart.

Police say they've laid charges in both incidents and they're concerned about a rise in violent crime.

Officers found a 24-year-old man with a stab wound on Madeleine Street in Kitchener at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Officers performed life-saving measures by utilizing a tourniquet and the male was transported to hospital," Const. Andre Johnson said.

His injuries weren't life-threatening.

An 18-year-old Kitchener woman was charged with several offences, including aggravated assault, in relation to the incident.

There was another stabbing two hours later on Peel Street in New Hamburg. Two men got into a fight and one had a knife. Both men were hurt, one airlifted to an out-of-region hospital.

"A 60-year-old Wilmot Township male has been charged with assault causing bodily harm," Johnson said. "The investigation is ongoing with charges pending in relation to the other male."

Earlier this month, police also investigated two other daylight stabbings. Three men were hurt in an incident in Waterloo and, on the same day, a stabbing in Kitchener left a 28-year-old man in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"If you witness a crime, especially one violent in nature, call 911 immediately," Johnson said.

Johnson said the number of cases of violent crimes have climbed since 2014. Assaults were up 23 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018.

"Any violent crime that happens in the community is a cause for concern," Johnson said.

Johnson said police don't track knife-related incidents specifically.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.