WELLESLEY -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a trend of thefts from vehicles in Wellesley that occurred on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sometime overnight, an unknown suspect or suspects entered several vehicles in the area of Doering Street, Lawrence Street and Zoeger Court in Wellesley, police say.

In some instances, windows were damaged to enter the vehicles while others were entered through unlocked doors, according to a release.

Officials say cash, tools and personal property were stolen. The incidents are being investigated independently, but police are looking to see if any of the thefts are related.

Residents are urged by police to "remain vigilant" and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.