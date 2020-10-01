KITCHENER -- Two teen girls in Brantford have been charged in connection to three alleged assaults that were filmed and shared online. Police say their investigation led them to the discovery of an online "fight club."

Brantford police said that on Sept. 29, they launched an investigation after a parent reported that his 13-year-old daughter had been the victim of "serious assaults."

According to a news release, there were three separate incidents that happened in the last month. The assaults were reportedly caught on camera and shared on social media.

"The investigation revealed the existence of an online social media 'fight club' which features consensual and non-consensual fights between youth in the City of Brantford," police said in the release.

Police said in the release that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and later got medical attention.

Two teens have since been charged in connection to these incidents. A 13-year-old Brantford girl was charged with three counts of assault, while a 14-year-old Brantford girl was charged with one count of assault.

Officials reminded parents to keep an eye on the social activity of their kids, since youth are often reluctant to come forward for fear of retaliation from their bullies.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.