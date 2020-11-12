Advertisement
Police investigating multiple reports of shots fired in Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 6:41AM EST
KITCHENER -- Police are in the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road in Kitchener after they said they received multiple reports of shots being fired.
The information was shared in a post on Twitter at around 6:30 a.m.
It's not clear whether anyone was hurt and police did not share any information about possible suspects.
This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.