Police investigating multiple reports of naked man in Guelph park

KITCHENER -

Guelph police are investigating four reports of a nude man in a west-end park since last week.

The first incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday in Margaret Green Park on Westwood Road. According to police, a man was seen near the baseball diamond wearing what appeared to be women's underwear, and he took them off while walking towards a woman and small child.

The next morning around 9:20 a.m., police said a woman reported a nude male approached her and tried to have a conversation. The woman said she left the and the man was last seen walking towards the baseball diamonds.

On Saturday around 3:10 p.m., another woman called to report a naked man in the park. She said he put his shorts back on before walking along Westwood Road.

The fourth incident was reported to police around 8:20 a.m. Monday. A woman said she was walking her dog on a trail near the baseball diamonds when she saw a naked man carrying a pair of shorts. The woman told police the man started to walk towards her, but he put on his shorts and walked away after she pulled out her phone.

Officers haven't been able to locate the man following any of these incidents.

He's described as Asian, in his 30s, between 5'7" and 5'10" tall with short, dark hair and a heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.