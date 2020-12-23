Advertisement
Police investigating multiple fires in Kitchener Wednesday night
Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 8:19PM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 24, 2020 10:33AM EST
Items damaged in a fire in Kitchener on Frederick Street (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating three fires in Kitchener on Wednesday night.
In a tweet, officials said two of the fires were at King Street East and Frederick Street.
"Property set on fire in each location," the tweet said in part.
The third fire happened on Frederick Street between Spetz and Irvin Street.
Another fire was reported in a hotel at King Street East and Benton Street in Kitchener. Officials say the fire was in the fourth floor of the building. The cause is unknown.
No one was injured, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.