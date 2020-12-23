KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating three fires in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

In a tweet, officials said two of the fires were at King Street East and Frederick Street.

On scene investigating two fires on King Street East and Frederick Street in Kitchener. Property set on fire in each location. No injuries.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/BqWKnEebMC — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 24, 2020

"Property set on fire in each location," the tweet said in part.

The third fire happened on Frederick Street between Spetz and Irvin Street.

Another fire was reported in a hotel at King Street East and Benton Street in Kitchener. Officials say the fire was in the fourth floor of the building. The cause is unknown.

No one was injured, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.